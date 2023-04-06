We all know what happened on the Wembley pitch in May 1973.
But who remembers how much you paid for your groceries,clothes, cars and TVs in Sunderland 50 years ago.
As the golden anniversary of that famous day approaches, we scoured the Echo archives to find what you paid for all your daily needs.
Have a look. It’s eye opening.
1. Memories from the Mecca
The Mecca in Newcastle Road. It cost 20 pence to get in back in 1973. On the bill was Radio 1 DJ Ed Stewart Stewpot, and you could also enjoy a disco. Photo: SE
2. Having a look in Hunters
There were street parties galore in Sunderland that weekend. You could get plastic bowls for 10 pence and paste tables (ideal for picnics) for £2.08 from Hunters in Union Street. Photo: se
3. Lots of choice at Newbles
It would have been a nightmare to get your football-loving children to sleep on Cup Final Eve. But at least they could go to bed in a set of new 60 pence pyjamas from Newbles which had stores in numerous areas of Wearside. Photo: se
4. Bargains at Binns
You could get a pair of suede shoes for £3.25 at Binns in 1973. Photo: Sunderland Echo