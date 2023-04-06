News you can trust since 1873
A flashback to Sunderland's supermarket, petrol station, shop and nightclub prices 50 years agp.
A flashback to Sunderland's supermarket, petrol station, shop and nightclub prices 50 years agp.

How much things cost in Sunderland in 1973 - prices paid for shopping, cars and nights out in the year SAFC won the FA Cup

We all know what happened on the Wembley pitch in May 1973.

By Chris Cordner
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST

But who remembers how much you paid for your groceries,clothes, cars and TVs in Sunderland 50 years ago.

As the golden anniversary of that famous day approaches, we scoured the Echo archives to find what you paid for all your daily needs.

Have a look. It’s eye opening.

The Mecca in Newcastle Road. It cost 20 pence to get in back in 1973. On the bill was Radio 1 DJ Ed Stewart Stewpot, and you could also enjoy a disco.

1. Memories from the Mecca

The Mecca in Newcastle Road. It cost 20 pence to get in back in 1973. On the bill was Radio 1 DJ Ed Stewart Stewpot, and you could also enjoy a disco.

There were street parties galore in Sunderland that weekend. You could get plastic bowls for 10 pence and paste tables (ideal for picnics) for £2.08 from Hunters in Union Street.

2. Having a look in Hunters

There were street parties galore in Sunderland that weekend. You could get plastic bowls for 10 pence and paste tables (ideal for picnics) for £2.08 from Hunters in Union Street.

It would have been a nightmare to get your football-loving children to sleep on Cup Final Eve. But at least they could go to bed in a set of new 60 pence pyjamas from Newbles which had stores in numerous areas of Wearside.

3. Lots of choice at Newbles

It would have been a nightmare to get your football-loving children to sleep on Cup Final Eve. But at least they could go to bed in a set of new 60 pence pyjamas from Newbles which had stores in numerous areas of Wearside.

You could get a pair of suede shoes for £3.25 at Binns in 1973.

4. Bargains at Binns

You could get a pair of suede shoes for £3.25 at Binns in 1973.

