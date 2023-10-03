Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They're the Wearside people who made headlines in their golden days.

Let's toast Sunderland's older folk who made the Echo headlines for some amazing achievements in the past.

And after you've read their stories - or perhaps watched our video tribute - get in touch and tell us about the amazing older relatives in your families.

Queenie was a star of the catwalk

Queenie Bennett was modelling women's wear at the Demonstration Fair in Joplings Sunderland store in 1961 - when she was 73.

Queenie Bennett shows off her catwalk talents at Joplings.

Fred Newton was Sunderland's oldest milkman in 1980 when he was still doing the rounds at 80 years old.

Fred Newton - a Sunderland milkman extraordinaire.

And Sunderland's oldest resident in 1998 was Dorothy Ovenden. She was 107 when she shook hands with Prince Charles.

Dorothy Ovenden shaking hands with Prince Charles in Sunderland.

Bill was a keyboard wizard at 91

Thumbs-up to Florence Islip, 81, who must have been the Sunderland Echo's oldest papergirl in 2002. She would make sure that copies of the paper were sent to readers around the world.

There's Ellender Parker, pictured in 2009 when she was 86. She was photographed reading the Echo, just as she had done for 80 years.

Ellender Parker was still going strong as an Echo follower after 80 years of reading her favourite paper.

Bill Smith, 91, was a dab hand on the computer in 2009 and here he is brushing up on his IT skills at Age Concern with the help tutor John Wills.

Over to you to tell us more

Hats off to Sunderland's oldest clubber Brian Moore who was pictured in 2009. He was known as the Spectre and died just 7 years later when he was 77.