Sunderland woman who shook hands with royalty when she was 107
She shook hands with royalty when she was 107
and live on Freeview channel 276
They're the Wearside people who made headlines in their golden days.
Let's toast Sunderland's older folk who made the Echo headlines for some amazing achievements in the past.
And after you've read their stories - or perhaps watched our video tribute - get in touch and tell us about the amazing older relatives in your families.
Queenie was a star of the catwalk
Queenie Bennett was modelling women's wear at the Demonstration Fair in Joplings Sunderland store in 1961 - when she was 73.
Fred Newton was Sunderland's oldest milkman in 1980 when he was still doing the rounds at 80 years old.
And Sunderland's oldest resident in 1998 was Dorothy Ovenden. She was 107 when she shook hands with Prince Charles.
Bill was a keyboard wizard at 91
Thumbs-up to Florence Islip, 81, who must have been the Sunderland Echo's oldest papergirl in 2002. She would make sure that copies of the paper were sent to readers around the world.
There's Ellender Parker, pictured in 2009 when she was 86. She was photographed reading the Echo, just as she had done for 80 years.
Bill Smith, 91, was a dab hand on the computer in 2009 and here he is brushing up on his IT skills at Age Concern with the help tutor John Wills.
Over to you to tell us more
Hats off to Sunderland's oldest clubber Brian Moore who was pictured in 2009. He was known as the Spectre and died just 7 years later when he was 77.
Tell us about your hero Wearside citizens who found age to be no barrier. Email [email protected]