Hats off to 8 Sunderland characters who brought sparkle to Wearside

From Dave the Race to Jack Reay: Sunderland characters we've loved

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

They're the people of Wearside who made sure life had a smile on its face.

The characters who made their mark on the world - some through sheer hard work, some through their amazing lives and some whose personalities we just loved.

There's Jack Reay who sold hot potatoes to the people of Sunderland in all weathers - and always dressed in a suit.

Nana Iris was a social media hit and her outspoken views were loved by millions of people.

Margaret Shipley was a Sunderland crab seller from 11 years old and was still doing it in her 70s.

That's just for starters. Find out more in our Echo archive tribute.

They're the people whose characters brought an extra spark to Wearside.

Anne Crane, Dorothy Maddison and Maggie O'Hare discuss the fine morning as they wait for the fish to be auctioned at the Fish Quay in 1939.

He always wore a suit and he plied his trade in every weather - from blazing sun to snow - from 6pm each day. That's Jack Reay, the seller who could be found with his hot potato oven in Bedford Street outside the Theatre Royal. Here he is in 1949. He died 4 years later.

Mrs Margaret Shipley who sold crabs in Sunderland since she was 11 years old. She was 76 years old when this photo was taken in 1956.

