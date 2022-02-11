And as he self isolates after testing positive for Covid-19, we send him our best wishes with a reminder of the wonderful times he has graced the area on royal visits.

Did you get to see him at Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1978, or at Sunderland University in 1998? How about at Washington Wildfowl Park in 1983 or in Seaham in 1978?

We have reminders of them all. Take a look and then get in touch with your own memories of royal visits to the area.

1. Pictured in Pennywell The Prince of Wales visited Pennywell Community College in 1996. Were you there on that special day? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. Pallion in the spotlight Back to 1979 and Prince Charles was at Pallion shipyard, part of Sunderland Shipbuilders Ltd. Were you pictured in this photo? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. Trying out bowls in 1978 Gordon Thompson looks on as the Prince tries his hand at bowling on Sunderland Leisure Centre's indoor green 44 years ago. Photo: se Photo Sales

4. A present for a prince The Princes receives an SAFC autographed football from Gordon Armstrong during a visit in February 1988. Photo: SE Photo Sales