Clubbers enjoy themselves inside Chambers nightclub, in High Street West, Sunderland, in December 1992.

An A-Z guide to a night out in Sunderland in the 1980s and 1990s , including Annabel's, Chambers, Pzazz and Ku

Remember the thrill of going out for the night to Sunderland’s pubs and clubs in the 1980s and 1990s?
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 25th Nov 2019, 16:45 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 07:18 BST

As there’s a fair chance you can’t remember going back home at the end of the same evening.

Nightclub based in Walworth Way and then High Street West was open for nearly 40 years from 1968.

1. Annabel's

Nightclub based in Walworth Way and then High Street West was open for nearly 40 years from 1968. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Straddling the corner of Holmeside and the former Crowtree Road, this pub has had many guises. Now called Flanagan's and previously Savannah's, to many it is still The Beehive.

2. The Beehive

Straddling the corner of Holmeside and the former Crowtree Road, this pub has had many guises. Now called Flanagan's and previously Savannah's, to many it is still The Beehive. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Thousands of Sunderland teenagers enjoyed alcohol-free discos at the Holmeside club from 1986 onwards before the adults - quite often their parents - took over later the same evenings.

3. Bentleys

Thousands of Sunderland teenagers enjoyed alcohol-free discos at the Holmeside club from 1986 onwards before the adults - quite often their parents - took over later the same evenings. Photo: JPIMedia

Remember the pool table upstairs in the Blandford Street boozer, pictured here in 1983?

4. The Blandford

Remember the pool table upstairs in the Blandford Street boozer, pictured here in 1983? Photo: Sunderland Echo

