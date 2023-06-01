Remember the thrill of going out for the night to Sunderland’s pubs and clubs in the 1980s and 1990s?
As there’s a fair chance you can’t remember going back home at the end of the same evening.
1. Annabel's
Nightclub based in Walworth Way and then High Street West was open for nearly 40 years from 1968. Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. The Beehive
Straddling the corner of Holmeside and the former Crowtree Road, this pub has had many guises. Now called Flanagan's and previously Savannah's, to many it is still The Beehive. Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Bentleys
Thousands of Sunderland teenagers enjoyed alcohol-free discos at the Holmeside club from 1986 onwards before the adults - quite often their parents - took over later the same evenings. Photo: JPIMedia
4. The Blandford
Remember the pool table upstairs in the Blandford Street boozer, pictured here in 1983? Photo: Sunderland Echo