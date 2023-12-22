Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to demolish another business unit at a Sunderland industrial estate have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for a building at Wilson Street North at Sheepfolds Industrial Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent months, a number of planning applications have been approved to bulldoze various buildings across the site.

D&S Motors unit, Wilson Street North, Sheepfolds Industrial Estate. Picture: Google Maps

This includes the demolition of factory units and a fish and chip shop, and part of the old Edward Thompson factory.

New plans, submitted earlier this year, were linked to the ‘D & S Motors’ unit, described in a planning application from Sunderland City Council as a “former single-storey vehicle repair shop/garage”.

The planning application stated the building had “exceeded its useful economic lifespan and is now redundant, in a poor state of repair and structurally deteriorating, posing a danger to the public”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council planning application added: “The general area is proposed to be redeveloped by Sunderland City Council [with] demolition to be on the grounds of development, economy and health and safety”.

After assessing the planning application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on December 20, 2023.

Demolition plans for the D & S Motors unit were noted to be acceptable and that traffic arrangements had already been agreed for the duration of the works.

Demolition works are expected to start on site from January 8, 2024, with an estimated completion date of January 19, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council decision report adds: “It is considered that the method of demolition, as set out in the demolition method statement, would be acceptable at this location, where there are reasonable separation distances to nearest residential properties.

“In terms of site restoration, the building would be demolished down to slab level only, with any voids within the site backfilled and compacted with site won contaminate free hardcore.

“A knee rail birdsmouth fence would be constructed around the perimeter boundaries to enclose the site. It is considered that this method of site restoration would be acceptable at this location”.

The Sheepfolds area is a key part of Sunderland City Council’s regeneration plans, with the area expected to house the upcoming Sheepfolds Stables hospitality development while also serving as a connection point for a new pedestrian and cycle bridge over the River Wear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wider plans for the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate were referenced in a recent council decision report this year.

The report noted there had been a request for a screening opinion from the council for the “phased demolition, remediation and engineering works to create development platforms elsewhere at the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate”.

Further details on the regeneration scheme are expected to be revealed in the near future.