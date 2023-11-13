Fish and chip shop and factory units to be demolished at Sunderland's Sheepfolds Industrial Estate
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for three buildings in the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate area.
This includes two factory units, which are said to have been linked to business Edward Thompson, which closed in 2022, and a former fish and chip shop unit.
A planning application from the council, submitted earlier this year, said the buildings had “exceeded their useful economic lifespan and are now redundant”.
It was also noted that the buildings were “in a poor state of repair and structurally deteriorating, posing a danger to the public”, with demolition proposed “on the grounds of economy and health and safety”.
After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on November 9, 2023.
One property includes a two-storey factory unit referred to as ‘block four’ located on the south side of Wilson Street North, which is made up of workshops, offices and an external car park.
The gable wall of the building adjacent to a neighbouring property (Fred Stoddart Ltd) is expected to be “retained and reduced to provide additional weather proofing and structural support”.
The second property set for demolition, described in a planning listing as “former Ed Thompson maintenance”, includes a single-storey warehouse unit located on the north side of Wilson Street North.
In addition, plans include the proposed demolition of the Sizzlers fish and chip shop site at Stobart Street.
A council decision report said the method of demolition proposed, and planned site restoration, was acceptable.
It also made reference to wider plans for the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate in future.
The council report added: “The proposed demolition works are required as part of works to demolish and then redevelop the wider site at Sheepfolds, in accordance with the aspirations set out within the Riverside Sunderland supplementary planning document.
“Indeed, a separate request for a screening opinion has been submitted for the phased demolition, remediation and engineering works to create development platforms elsewhere at the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate.
“However, given that the demolition works subject of this application form part of the wider proposals, it also needs to be screened due to the potential for cumulative impacts.”
It was concluded that the three buildings earmarked for demolition in the latest planning application would not generate any “significant” impacts, “either singly or cumulatively (as part of the wider Sheepfolds development)”.
Demolition plans for part of the factory site of former printing giant Edward Thompson were previously given the green light back in July, 2023.
This included the demolition of a two-storey factory unit referred to as the Edward Thompson building (Cameron Building) and the removal of a pedestrian link bridge.
The latest demolition works are expected to start this month and to conclude by the end of December, 2023.
For more on the planning application, visit the council’s planning portal website and search under reference: 23/02167/DEM