Sunderland City Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for a number of buildings in the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate area.

This included the demolition of a two-storey factory unit referred to as the Edward Thompson building (Cameron Building) and the removal of a pedestrian link bridge.

Sizzlers fish and chip shop, Stobart Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

New plans are now proposing the demolition of two buildings which are said to have been linked to business Edward Thompson, which closed in 2022.

This includes a two-storey factory unit referred to as ‘block four’ located on the south side of Wilson Street North, which is made up of workshops, offices and an external car park.

It was noted that the gable wall of the building adjacent to a neighbouring property (Fred Stoddart Ltd) would be “retained and reduced to provide additional weather proofing and structural support”.

Plans also propose the demolition of ‘block three’, a single-storey warehouse unit located on the north side of Wilson Street North.

Two-storey factory building, Wilson Street North. Picture: Google Maps

The buildings are described in a planning listing as “former Ed Thompson maintenance”.

In addition plans include the proposed demolition of the Sizzlers fish and chip shop site at Stobart Street.

A planning application from the council states the three buildings have “exceeded their useful economic lifespan and are now redundant”.

It was also noted that the buildings are “in a poor state of repair and are structurally deteriorating, posing a danger to the public” and that demolition is proposed “on the grounds of economy and health & safety”.

Single-storey factory building, Wilson Street North. Picture: Google Maps

If demolition works are approved, work could start on site from November 13, 2023, with an estimated completion date of December 22, 2023.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website lists a decision deadline of November 9, 2023.