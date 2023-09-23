The time Sunderland went a week without any crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Can you believe it. Sunderland once went a whole week without a single crime.

But you have to go back 185 years for the very special occasion.

Philip Curtis, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, told us more.

Just imagine it. Living in a town which is crime free.

It may sound unimaginable now but it happened in 1838 when a newspaper called the Sunderland Beacon reported: "It is creditable to our Borough Magistrates and the Head of our Police establishment that there has not been a single case of felony since our last publication, and there was not a single charge before the magistrates."

The old magistrates court in Sunderland.

It only lasted a week before the courts were back in action

The paper offered its congratulations to the courts 'on the diminution of crime as far as Sunderland and its neighbourhood is concerned."

It didn't last long though. A week later, a man was fined 2/6d - plus costs - for wheeling a hand barrow on the footpath in Monkwearmouth.

Fined for leaving his horse and cart

Another man got the same punishment for leaving his horse and cart in the street without a person to take care of it.

Historian Philip Curtis from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

They were very strict in those days.

Our thanks go to Philip and the Antiquarians for another excellent article.

123 years of vast archives

The society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by the people of Sunderland.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

To find out more, interested people should visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

You could also get along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.