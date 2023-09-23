The time Sunderland went a week without any crime
Man walking a barrow ended crime-free spell on Wearside
Can you believe it. Sunderland once went a whole week without a single crime.
But you have to go back 185 years for the very special occasion.
Philip Curtis, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, told us more.
Just imagine it. Living in a town which is crime free.
It may sound unimaginable now but it happened in 1838 when a newspaper called the Sunderland Beacon reported: "It is creditable to our Borough Magistrates and the Head of our Police establishment that there has not been a single case of felony since our last publication, and there was not a single charge before the magistrates."
It only lasted a week before the courts were back in action
The paper offered its congratulations to the courts 'on the diminution of crime as far as Sunderland and its neighbourhood is concerned."
It didn't last long though. A week later, a man was fined 2/6d - plus costs - for wheeling a hand barrow on the footpath in Monkwearmouth.
Fined for leaving his horse and cart
Another man got the same punishment for leaving his horse and cart in the street without a person to take care of it.
They were very strict in those days.
Our thanks go to Philip and the Antiquarians for another excellent article.
