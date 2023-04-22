Nine pictures of people celebrating St George's Day in Sunderland over the years
The bunting will be out and flags raised for a celebration of St George’s Day.
The patron saint of England will be remembered on Sunday and that gives us a chance to look at this feast of archive photos from years gone by.
You just love a St George’s Day party and here are some from the Wavendon in 2009, Lemon Tree in 2010, and The Jacksons in Dundas Street in 2014.
We’ve got fun times at the Fingerprint Nursery in Ryhope in 2009 and the Central Library in 2010.
Have fun as you reminisce.
