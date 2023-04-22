Nine pictures of people celebrating St George's Day in Sunderland over the years

The bunting will be out and flags raised for a celebration of St George’s Day.

The patron saint of England will be remembered on Sunday and that gives us a chance to look at this feast of archive photos from years gone by.

You just love a St George’s Day party and here are some from the Wavendon in 2009, Lemon Tree in 2010, and The Jacksons in Dundas Street in 2014.

We’ve got fun times at the Fingerprint Nursery in Ryhope in 2009 and the Central Library in 2010.

Have fun as you reminisce.

1 . The Jacksons in 2013 Customers at The Jacksons pub, Dundas Street, were celebrating St George's Day 10 years ago. See if you can spot someone you know. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

2 . Rousing celebrations in Richard Avenue Pupils at Richard Avenue Primary School got the flags and hats out for St George's Day in 2010. Photo: se Photo Sales

3 . Jelly time in 2012 Eight months old Ava Jackson had a plodge in jelly to celebrate St George's Day in the Just Learning Nursery at Doxford Business Park, 11 years ago. Photo: se Photo Sales

4 . Patriotic in 2006 Callum Baluch, 6, got into the spirit of the day at Southwick Community Centre 19 years ago. Photo: AB Photo Sales

