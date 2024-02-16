Nine Sunderland netball teams from the 1980s and 1990s

Line up for some more netball memories from Wearside.
But this time, they all come from the 1980s and 1990s.
1. Back on the ball
These teams were battling for honours in the 1980s and 1990s.
2. Brilliant in Boldon
The Boldon Community Centre netball team in September 1981.
3. Super St Anthony's
The St Anthony's first year netball team in 1982. Captain Vicky Young, front was joined by left to right: Lesley Beattie, Amanda Newton, Kay Smith, Catherine Trueman, Lisa Pearson, Sandra Hodgson and Sylvia Ostrowski.
4. Pictured at Crowtree
The Sunderland Silverscreen Netball team in October 1987.
The players were, from left, back: Jackie LeRoy, Dorothy Teasdale, Pamela Duncan and Kathlene Christie. Front: Janette Hellens, Elisa Pye and Audrey Duffy.