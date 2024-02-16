News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Nine Sunderland netball teams from the 1980s and 1990s

Teams from Farringdon, St Anthony's and Monkwearmouth

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:20 GMT

Line up for some more netball memories from Wearside.

But this time, they all come from the 1980s and 1990s.

After the success of our last look back at teams from the 1970s, we just had to share more pictures from the Sunderland Echo archives.

So step up and see who you recognise from Farringdon, Monkwearmouth, St Anthony's and more.

These teams were battling for honours in the 1980s and 1990s.

1. Back on the ball

These teams were battling for honours in the 1980s and 1990s.

Photo Sales
The Boldon Community Centre netball team in September 1981.

2. Brilliant in Boldon

The Boldon Community Centre netball team in September 1981.

Photo Sales
The St Anthony's first year netball team in 1982. Captain Vicky Young, front was joined by left to right: Lesley Beattie, Amanda Newton, Kay Smith, Catherine Trueman, Lisa Pearson, Sandra Hodgson and Sylvia Ostrowski.

3. Super St Anthony's

The St Anthony's first year netball team in 1982. Captain Vicky Young, front was joined by left to right: Lesley Beattie, Amanda Newton, Kay Smith, Catherine Trueman, Lisa Pearson, Sandra Hodgson and Sylvia Ostrowski.

Photo Sales
The Sunderland Silverscreen Netball team in October 1987. The players were, from left, back: Jackie LeRoy, Dorothy Teasdale, Pamela Duncan and Kathlene Christie. Front: Janette Hellens, Elisa Pye and Audrey Duffy.

4. Pictured at Crowtree

The Sunderland Silverscreen Netball team in October 1987. The players were, from left, back: Jackie LeRoy, Dorothy Teasdale, Pamela Duncan and Kathlene Christie. Front: Janette Hellens, Elisa Pye and Audrey Duffy.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSportNetballNostalgia