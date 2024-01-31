Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's social clubs have long been a hive of activity.

And these Echo archive scenes show just how important a role they play in our lives.

Bokwa memories from 2011

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let's have a look at some examples such as Viki Davis who was bidding to set a new world record for a Bokwa marathon - the dance fitness craze - at the Nissan Sports and Social club in 2011.

Viki Davies and her Bokwa marathon in 2011.

Read More The last days of these nine Sunderland pubs, clubs and nightclubs

Our film tribute shows live entertainment at Broadway Club and Vane Tempest Clubs in 2010.

Join us at the leek show at Farringdon Club in 2009, and for the annual Easter fancy dress competition at the same club in 2007.

The annual Easter fancy dress competition at Farringdon Club in 2009.

Tucking in at Blackfell

There was snooker at the Dubmire in 2007 and pensioners from Blackfell tucking into a tasty lunch at their annual party at the Whitehouse Club in 2003.

Dubmire Social Club as it looked in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We've got Mill View Club in 2003, the Ivy Leaf in 1995, Pennywell in 1985 and at Vaux in 1975.

Some are still with us but others have folded.