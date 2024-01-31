Sunderland's social club scene: An Echo archive film tribute
Sunderland and East Durham social clubs - an important part of life
Sunderland's social clubs have long been a hive of activity.
And these Echo archive scenes show just how important a role they play in our lives.
Bokwa memories from 2011
Let's have a look at some examples such as Viki Davis who was bidding to set a new world record for a Bokwa marathon - the dance fitness craze - at the Nissan Sports and Social club in 2011.
Our film tribute shows live entertainment at Broadway Club and Vane Tempest Clubs in 2010.
Join us at the leek show at Farringdon Club in 2009, and for the annual Easter fancy dress competition at the same club in 2007.
Tucking in at Blackfell
There was snooker at the Dubmire in 2007 and pensioners from Blackfell tucking into a tasty lunch at their annual party at the Whitehouse Club in 2003.
Some are still with us but others have folded.
Share your own club memories by emailing [email protected]