Live acts, dance nights, quizzes – you had it all in the social clubs.

Many are still drawing in customers for their great array of activities.

But let’s look back to how the clubs of Wearside looked in decades gone by – and the acts who appeared there – with the help of Bill Hawkins from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

He has shared photos of the Hendon Ivy Leaf, Pennywell Comrades, Sunderland Boilermakers, Thorney Close Workmens and Roker Avenue Navy Club.

There is plenty more too. Take a look.

1 . Retro at the RAOB Inside the RAOB club in 1967. Share your memories of those days.

2 . Pictured in Pennywell Pennywell Comrades Club in 1967. A wonderful reminder from 56 years ago.

3 . South Hylton in the 50s The Workmens Club in South Hylton as it looked in August 1956.

4 . An 80s memory Sunderland Boilermakers Club got this photographer's attention in May 1980.