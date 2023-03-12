News you can trust since 1873
Club scenes you might remember from yesteryear. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

11 Sunderland social clubs as they looked in years gone by, remembering the Hendon Ivy Leaf, Pennywell Comrades, Sunderland Boilermakers, Thorney Close Workmens and Roker Avenue Navy Club

Live acts, dance nights, quizzes – you had it all in the social clubs.

By Chris Cordner
3 hours ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 7:36am

Many are still drawing in customers for their great array of activities.

But let’s look back to how the clubs of Wearside looked in decades gone by – and the acts who appeared there – with the help of Bill Hawkins from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

He has shared photos of the Hendon Ivy Leaf, Pennywell Comrades, Sunderland Boilermakers, Thorney Close Workmens and Roker Avenue Navy Club.

There is plenty more too. Take a look.

Inside the RAOB club in 1967. Share your memories of those days. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

1. Retro at the RAOB

Pennywell Comrades Club in 1967. A wonderful reminder from 56 years ago. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

2. Pictured in Pennywell

The Workmens Club in South Hylton as it looked in August 1956. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

3. South Hylton in the 50s

Sunderland Boilermakers Club got this photographer's attention in May 1980. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

4. An 80s memory

