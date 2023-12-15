Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christmas party season is upon us and here's a place you might have gone to when you danced the night away 50 years ago.

Dial Nine was in Fawcett Street and opened in Sunderland just in time for the festive period in 1977.

Glittering memories from the 1970s in Sunderland.

DJ Adam was on the decks and it boasted 'great music, great food'.

20 pence to get in and the drinks were cheap

There was even an offer of a free hamburger and French fries that year.

If that didn't take your fancy, how about a trip to Lee's Club in Park Lane. Guests got in for 20 pence on Thursday when the drinks were at pub prices.

That same year, there was 'live pub rock' at the Old Twenty Nine where Neon where the band on stage. And you got in free of charge.

The Old Twenty Nine in High Street West in 1976.

Sloans Prize Bingo had free games after 6pm in West Sunniside.

£10 for top prize at the talent contest

And Bobby Patterson was the star attraction at the Farringdon Social Club where other highlights included the Clover Trio, Stoney Broke, and Eve Stewart.

There was a talent contest at South Hetton Workmens Club and you could win £10 for first place.

Or maybe you preferred a night at the pictures.

Films at the Fairworld

The main bill at the Fairworld in High Street West was Gullivers Travels, or you could watch Swiss Family Robinson at the Odeon.

Brass Alley were on at the Whitehouse Social Club and you could enjoy a meal in a basket - CIU members welcome.