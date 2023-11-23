Do you remember when Sunderland was teeming with picture houses?

After the sudden closure of Sunderland’s Empire Cinema in July 2023, the city centre was left without a single film theatre.

Reporter Tony Gillan takes us through a lost era when Wearside was full of picture houses – from The Regal and The Roker to The Cora and all the others inbetween – for a new short film from the Sunderland Echo.

Join us for a tour of Sunderland's lost cinemas with the Echo's Tony Gillan.

Going to the pictures was a popular pastime on Wearside and across the North East. Do you remember which cinema you would always visit with your family, and the first film you went to see there?