13 pictures of Sunderland streets lit for Christmas from 1965 onwards
Lighting up Sunderland for 60 years
How about another retro trip down Sunderland's streets.
But this one is a little different as we are doing it at Christmas.
That festive feeling is pictured from 1965 onwards and we've got a seasonal glow with these scenes from Fawcett Street, Blandford Street and High Street West.
Add in Keel Square and a cracker of a Concord view and it's a real seasonal selection from the Echo archives.
