13 pictures of Sunderland streets lit for Christmas from 1965 onwards

Lighting up Sunderland for 60 years

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT

How about another retro trip down Sunderland's streets.

But this one is a little different as we are doing it at Christmas.

That festive feeling is pictured from 1965 onwards and we've got a seasonal glow with these scenes from Fawcett Street, Blandford Street and High Street West.

Add in Keel Square and a cracker of a Concord view and it's a real seasonal selection from the Echo archives.

Sunderland's streets at their Christmas best.

1. Lighting up the past

Sunderland's streets at their Christmas best.

Blandford Street in 1965. Our photographer got Freemans and lots of other shops in the picture.

2. Lit up in Blandford Street

Blandford Street in 1965. Our photographer got Freemans and lots of other shops in the picture.

Another view of Blandford Street in 1965. Goodwins, Bergs and Timpsons might have been on your shopping agenda.

3. Back to Blandford Street

Another view of Blandford Street in 1965. Goodwins, Bergs and Timpsons might have been on your shopping agenda.

Fawcett Street in 1967. A mass of colour and activity at Christmas.

4. Fabulous in Fawcett Street

Fawcett Street in 1967. A mass of colour and activity at Christmas.

