11 views from a city centre street but how many do you remember?

11 pictures of Sunderland's Blandford Street over the decades, featuring pubs, record shops and Geordie Jeans

It’s time for some retro retail therapy – Blandford Street style.

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST

Every now and then, we put the archive spotlight on a Sunderland street and it is the turn of Blandford Street with photos spanning more than 60 years.

Swinhoes and Stothards are in the picture in 1959, and there are flags galore in our Echo picture from World Cup year in 1966.

Greenwoods and Sgt Pepper’s get our attention in 1981 and Geordie Jeans can be seen in 1994.

Enjoy the journey.

Swinhoes and Stothards are just two of the shops in this 1959 view of Blandford Street.

1. All the way back to the 50s

Swinhoes and Stothards are just two of the shops in this 1959 view of Blandford Street. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Bergs and Len Duns shops can be seen in this view of the street in 1961.

2. Back to the 60s

Bergs and Len Duns shops can be seen in this view of the street in 1961. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Bunting and flags in Blandford Street during the World Cup in 1966.

3. World Cup memories

Bunting and flags in Blandford Street during the World Cup in 1966. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Blandford Street in March 1994 with Geordie Jeans in the picture.

4. A view from 1994

Blandford Street in March 1994 with Geordie Jeans in the picture. Photo: Sunderland Echo

