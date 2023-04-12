It’s time for some retro retail therapy – Blandford Street style.

Every now and then, we put the archive spotlight on a Sunderland street and it is the turn of Blandford Street with photos spanning more than 60 years.

Swinhoes and Stothards are in the picture in 1959, and there are flags galore in our Echo picture from World Cup year in 1966.

Greenwoods and Sgt Pepper’s get our attention in 1981 and Geordie Jeans can be seen in 1994.

Enjoy the journey.

All the way back to the 50s Swinhoes and Stothards are just two of the shops in this 1959 view of Blandford Street.

Back to the 60s Bergs and Len Duns shops can be seen in this view of the street in 1961.

World Cup memories Bunting and flags in Blandford Street during the World Cup in 1966.

A view from 1994 Blandford Street in March 1994 with Geordie Jeans in the picture.

