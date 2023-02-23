Sunderland 's old Town Hall opened in 1890, played host to royalty , and witnessed historic events such as the proclamation of Edward VIII. It was the starting point for the last ever procession of trams in Sunderland in 1951 and by 1971, it faced its last days when the bulldozers moved in. Watch our video reminder of the famous building.

Constructed by builders from Sunderland

