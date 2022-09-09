The Queen who visited Sunderland's shipyards, met mums-to-be and ate buns with Washington students

Much-loved wherever she went.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had visited the area regularly and always attracted huge crowds whatever the weather.

There were 6 miles of onlookers for one visit in 1946, and home-made cakes for Her Majesty to enjoy in 2009.Today, we look back on some of those great moments.1946.Her Royal Highness had just turned 21 and was still a princess when she headed to Wearside for the first time.

But the people of Sunderland were determined to get a glimpse of her. Six miles of crowds gave her a rousing welcome.The Sunderland Echo reported at the time: “The skies were leaden, and there was a heavy drizzle of rain, but the reception given gave no doubt about the kindly loyalty of Wearsiders and their affection for the Princess.”The Princess’s first port of call during that visit was to the new Eye Infirmary, where she toured facilities before declaring the building – which had been paid for by donations from all over the region – open.Then she went to the shipyard of Sir James Laing, where she launched the firm’s 770th vessel.

Her Majesty at the Stadium of Light Metro station in 2009.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was called the British Princess and she performed the launch ceremony to the cheers of 6,000 Wearsiders and shipyard workers.“Workmen threw their hats into the air. The sirens and buzzers of ships sounded in a triumphant chorus, ” said the Echo.1954.Strains of Land of Hope and Glory rang out from the crowds as the former Princess Elizabeth made her second official visit to Sunderland – and this was her first as Queen.“After taking tea in the Mayor’s Parlour, the Queen and the Duke signed the visitors’ book. As they emerged, the crowd surged forward and almost surrounded Her Majesty, ” reported the Echo.1977.Tens of thousands of people welcomed the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh when they arrived at the Wearside boundary from Gypsies Green Stadium.The newspaper said: “Among the crowds were thousands of schoolchildren, who left their classrooms for an hour or so for the rare chance of a glimpse at the Queen as she drove past.“The enthusiastic crowds even cheered every police car which went past during their long wait. When the Queen did arrive, no-one seemed disappointed that they only got a brief glimpse.”1993.Her Majesty and Prince Philip made a spectacular return to the city in May 1993 during a tour of the North East which was held to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Queen’s reign.“As the Royal couple made their way out of the station, they were greeted with cheers and stood while the Durham Light Infantry band played the National Anthem, ” reported the Sunderland Echo.“Some of Sunderland’s youngest citizens formed a guard of honour on the platform, with Air and Sea Cadets, Guides, Brownies, Cubs and Scouts among the smiling youngsters.”

Were you in the guard of honour?2000.Christmas was approaching when Her Majesty returned in 2000 to open the new £15 million maternity unit at Sunderland Royal – meeting new mothers and staff during the visit.A hospital spokesman said: “We are delighted that Her Majesty the Queen has agreed to officially open our new development. It is a great honour for the Trust.”2002.Just two years later, the Queen returned to open Sunderland’s new £4million Winter Gardens which replaced the original gardens destroyed by Nazi bombers during the Second World War.The Sunderland Echo said at the time: “The warmth of the Queen’s reception – on the second leg of her nationwide Golden Jubilee tour – matched the sub-tropical climate enjoyed by the exotic plants in the Gardens.”2009.Hundreds of excited youngsters were waving flags as the Queen gave her official blessing the new £19million Washington School.

It was a special occasion for some of the students as Her Majesty sampled buns and cakes they had made.Pupil Jamie Raynor-Joyce, 16, said: “It was a great honour to meet the Queen, but I was so nervous.”2012.Her Majesty was greeted by Wearsiders who filled the Port and lined the streets to catch a glimpse of her and Prince Philip.The roar of a Vulcan bomber marked the moment the Queen stepped off a £50million super-yacht, on which she had spent the night.She was shown around the Diamond Jubilee Exhibition before being driven by the Stadium of Light, where flag-waving onlookers had gathered, before she continued a tour of the North East.Among the early arrivals on her Sunderland leg of the tour were Sarah Ogleby, 26, of Sunderland, and 52-year-old Joanna Vezmar.Sarah said: “We’ve followed her all year. We went down for the wedding and we were on the Mall for the Jubilee.”Sisters Anne and Louise Brook, from South Shields, were also in the crowd and Lydia Peverley, 78, of Sunderland, said: “I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

She added: “If the Queen can come out in this inclement weather then so can I.”

The Queen at the opening of the Winter Gardens in 2002.

Email [email protected] and tell us more.

Crowds greeting Her Majesty near the Stadium of Light in 2012.

The Queen opened Sunderland Royal Hospital's new £15 million maternity unit in 2000 and the crowds turned out in force to see her.

Huge crowds greeted the Queen in Sunderland in 1993.

Arriving in style for her Royal visit in 1977. Did you get to see her?

It's 1954 and Queen Elizabeth II still manages a radiant smile after a tiring day of public engagements. Here she is outside Sunderland Town Hall.