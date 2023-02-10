We have compiled a video which takes you on a journey through Sunderland 50 years ago and it takes in Durham Road, Hylton Road, Newcastle Road, Fawcett Street and Thompson Road.

Watch out for Eden House Road in 1978, and Bridge Street in 1971.

All of these photos span the decade of the 1970s. Have a look at dustbin workers gathering rubbish in Durham Road in 1979, and a cement mixer in Newcastle Road in the same year.

Sunderland as it looked five decades ago.

Put a name to the jazz band in 1977

We have a 1977 view of Derwent Street. See if you can recognise the jazz band marching down Lawrence Street in the same year.

Tell us which Sunderland streets you would like us to put on video, as they looked in the past. Tell us which decade you would most like to see on film. Over to you.

Get in touch and tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Fawcett Street as it looked in 1972. Has it changed much?

Here is Newcastle Road in a Sunderland Echo photo from 1979.

