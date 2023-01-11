11 photos to show the changing face of Park Lane in Sunderland over the years

We’ve got 80 years of history on one street with this look back at the changing face of Park Lane.

We are starting in 1945 when children gathered at the New Rink before being sent home to London at the end of the Second World War.

Fast forward 20 years to the days of Bis Bar and Notarianni’s. Then it is on to 1992 and a party atmosphere in Finos.

And we’ve got a reminder of Sunderland fans who were out in their hundreds to celebrate the Black Cats 3-0 win against Newcastle in 2014.

There’s much more besides but why not find out for yourself. Get browsing through our feature.

1. Going home in 1945 Evacuees from London assembling in the New Rink in Park Lane before going home in 1945.

2. On the buses Park Lane buses in January 1957. Remember those 'shop at Binns' adverts?

3. The swinging 60s The ABC, Park Lane, Bis Bar and Notarianni's pictured in April 1965.

4. Fun in Finos A busy night in Finos Nightclub in 1992.