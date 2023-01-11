11 photos to show the changing face of Park Lane in Sunderland over the years
We’ve got 80 years of history on one street with this look back at the changing face of Park Lane.
We are starting in 1945 when children gathered at the New Rink before being sent home to London at the end of the Second World War.
Fast forward 20 years to the days of Bis Bar and Notarianni’s. Then it is on to 1992 and a party atmosphere in Finos.
And we’ve got a reminder of Sunderland fans who were out in their hundreds to celebrate the Black Cats 3-0 win against Newcastle in 2014.
There’s much more besides but why not find out for yourself. Get browsing through our feature.
