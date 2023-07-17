Gone but not forgotten. Especially the glass strewn floor.

That's The Old Twenty Nine which we shared photos of in its 1970s heyday.

Ordering a pint at The Old Twenty Nine in the 1970s.

The Sunderland Echo retro story got a huge response and it led to lots of people saying it was a great pub - with a twist.

'Crunching your way to the bar through smashed glasses'

You had to go crunching all the way to the bar over smashed glass, according to Echo followers.

Jan Foley said: "Absolutely great pub. Remember seeing the Angelic Upstarts in here. Crunching ya way to the bar thru all smashed glasses."

A 'fantastic boozer' was how Echo followers described The Old Twenty Nine.

Jean Mitchell Wynd remembered having 'best nights ever in there' while Deborah Fitzsimmons 'absolutely loved the place'

Fantastic boozer with great live bands

Almost 100 people liked the post on social media and it has reached almost 12,000 people so far.

The Old Twenty Nine in High Street West in 1976.

Christine Clow Bundock said: "Great times. Wow the glass on the floor though."

Andy Galloway said it was a 'fantastic boozer' while Jill Campbell said; "All the glasses were new with stickers still on, coz used ones carpeted the floor . Great night out tho."

Steve Breeze described it as the 'home of the sticky floor' and Raymond Thompson said it had great live groups performing there.

Re-living a bygone pub era

Lots of you said the night-time atmosphere was wonderful including Jackie Muers, Denise Hutchinson and Tracy Dunn.

Toy Dolls in 1985.