That's The Old Twenty Nine which we shared photos of in its 1970s heyday.
The Sunderland Echo retro story got a huge response and it led to lots of people saying it was a great pub - with a twist.
'Crunching your way to the bar through smashed glasses'
You had to go crunching all the way to the bar over smashed glass, according to Echo followers.
Jan Foley said: "Absolutely great pub. Remember seeing the Angelic Upstarts in here. Crunching ya way to the bar thru all smashed glasses."
Jean Mitchell Wynd remembered having 'best nights ever in there' while Deborah Fitzsimmons 'absolutely loved the place'
Fantastic boozer with great live bands
Almost 100 people liked the post on social media and it has reached almost 12,000 people so far.
Christine Clow Bundock said: "Great times. Wow the glass on the floor though."
Andy Galloway said it was a 'fantastic boozer' while Jill Campbell said; "All the glasses were new with stickers still on, coz used ones carpeted the floor . Great night out tho."
Steve Breeze described it as the 'home of the sticky floor' and Raymond Thompson said it had great live groups performing there.
Re-living a bygone pub era
Lots of you said the night-time atmosphere was wonderful including Jackie Muers, Denise Hutchinson and Tracy Dunn.
Michael Gourley remembered seeing the Toy Dolls there while Simon Atkinson said: "Young uns will never be able to comprehend the amount of glass on the floor."
Which was your favourite Wearside pub of the past and what was its unique reason for remaining in your hearts?
