Nine Sunderland pubs from the past, and how they got their names

Ever wondered where Sunderland’s pubs got their names from?

We have the answers for nine of them thanks to Ron Lawson, the former JP who is also part of the excellent Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

He shares his knowledge with us as well as plenty of historic photographs.

Find out why pubs such as the Bush Inn and Wellington Hotel were given their identity.

Ron gets our thanks once more for another great feature from his own archive of 11,500 photos.

To find out more about the history of Sunderland, visit the society’s Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

If you’ve got pub memories please contact Chris Cordner on [email protected]

The Bush Inn The Bush Inn was on Ward Street and ran from 1877 to 1988. Ron explained that the Bush was a Roman sign for a tavern. Photo: Ron Lawson

npse-28-01-21-retropubnames-NEPupload The Wellington Hotel in Ryhope Street South is seen here in 1996. It was named after the Duke of Wellington. Photo: Ron Lawson.

The Lord Roberts The Lord Roberts was originally The Station but changed because of Lord Roberts whose name was associated with the Boer War. Photo: Ron Lawson JP

The Nutwith Hotel The Nutwith Hotel, on Sans Street and Coronation Street, was a landmark until 1962. Its owner followed horse racing and one of the horses he backed was called Nutwith which went on to win the St Leger in 1843.. Photo: Ron Lawson

