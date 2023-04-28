Nine Sunderland pubs from the past, and how they got their names
Ever wondered where Sunderland’s pubs got their names from?
By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Jan 2021, 07:00 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST
We have the answers for nine of them thanks to Ron Lawson, the former JP who is also part of the excellent Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
He shares his knowledge with us as well as plenty of historic photographs.
Find out why pubs such as the Bush Inn and Wellington Hotel were given their identity.
Ron gets our thanks once more for another great feature from his own archive of 11,500 photos.
To find out more about the history of Sunderland, visit the society’s Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
If you’ve got pub memories please contact Chris Cordner on [email protected]
