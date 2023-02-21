News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Pals together but do you recognise them in this 1992 photo?
Pals together but do you recognise them in this 1992 photo?

15 pictures from Finos, the Sunderland club made world famous by The Toy Dolls

It was a Sunderland favourite for decades.

By Chris Cordner
2 minutes ago

So here’s a chance to remember the days of Finos which was a venue of choice for many. Take a look through our reminders of the Park Lane favourite and see if they bring back any memories for you.

As well as enjoying a dance, we’ve also got an image of local fave group The Toy Dolls on stage.

Do you remember seeing them there: perhaps you danced (pogoed) to their hit single Nelly The Elephant!

Please get in touch.

1. A toast to Finos

Plenty of smiles in this scene from 27 years ago.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

2. Finos in 1982

A Park Lane scene showing Finos in 1982.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. Huge crowds

A packed dance floor. Do you remember scenes such as these from the 1990s?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

4. In the picture

Were you pictured at Finos in 1992?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Sunderland