Nine pictures from The Old Twenty Nine, a look at the once-popular Sunderland pub

On this day in 1976: The Old Twenty Nine opened and there was huge interest

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

It's a pub which is always mentioned when we ask for favourite Sunderland locals of the past.

And it was on this day in 1976 that The Old Twenty Nine was photographed by the Echo as locals settled in to the new venue on High Street West.

The pub opened in the former Boilermakers Club and our photos show lots of people inside.

Just as intriguingly, plenty of people took a peek through the window.

Take your own glimpse into the past with these nine photos from the Echo archives.

Reflections on the Old Twenty Nine. Tell us if it was a favourite of yours.

1. Reflections on the Old Twenty Nine. Tell us if it was a favourite of yours.

Reflections on the Old Twenty Nine. Tell us if it was a favourite of yours.

There was plenty of interest in the new pub in High Street West.

2. There was plenty of interest in the new pub in High Street West.

There was plenty of interest in the new pub in High Street West.

A friendly atmosphere in the pub in 1976.

3. A friendly atmosphere in the pub in 1976.

A friendly atmosphere in the pub in 1976.

The Old Twenty Nine which became a big favourite in High Street West.

4. The Old Twenty Nine which became a big favourite in High Street West.

The Old Twenty Nine which became a big favourite in High Street West.

Related topics:PubsSunderlandNostalgia