Nine pictures from The Old Twenty Nine, a look at the once-popular Sunderland pub
On this day in 1976: The Old Twenty Nine opened and there was huge interest
It's a pub which is always mentioned when we ask for favourite Sunderland locals of the past.
And it was on this day in 1976 that The Old Twenty Nine was photographed by the Echo as locals settled in to the new venue on High Street West.
The pub opened in the former Boilermakers Club and our photos show lots of people inside.
Just as intriguingly, plenty of people took a peek through the window.
Take your own glimpse into the past with these nine photos from the Echo archives.
