4 . Ship Inn, High Street East - we'll keep it clean

Also known for a time as The Corner House, the Ship Inn stood at the top of High Street East. My generation remembers it as a somewhat unremarkable establishment, but in the 1950s and 60s the name Ship Inn was something of an advertising slogan. When a ship was in, sailors would meander up from the port where some would become acquainted with what family newspapers refer to as ladies of negotiable virtue, said to chalk their prices on the soles of their shoes. This picture was taken in 1999 at a leaving bash for Vaux staff. Note the gentleman at the front with his swanky new mobile phone.

Photo: Sunderland Echo