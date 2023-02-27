Sometimes, if we’re lucky, they’re ones that have been around all of our lives, and are still standing.

They may well have had a refurb, a change of name, but the bones are still there.

Others – well, they’re just a memory.

Tony Gillan is our guide to seven pubs that have disappeared from Wearside landscape - with just one whose old building is still standing

And, as time moves on and the landscape of the city changes around us, some may not have left anything behind that’s still recognisable today.

Join Tony Gillan on a pub crawl without a pint in sight – then raise a glass of your own to their memory.

