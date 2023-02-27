Watch: a tour of seven Sunderlands pubs we've loved and lost
Most of us have favourite drinking spots that hold a special place in our hearts.
By Graham Murray
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Sometimes, if we’re lucky, they’re ones that have been around all of our lives, and are still standing.
They may well have had a refurb, a change of name, but the bones are still there.
Others – well, they’re just a memory.
And, as time moves on and the landscape of the city changes around us, some may not have left anything behind that’s still recognisable today.
Join Tony Gillan on a pub crawl without a pint in sight – then raise a glass of your own to their memory.
Tony also lets us in on which one he thinks is a little more fondly remembered than it deserves ...