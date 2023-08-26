What a choice of nights out in Sunderland.

It all happened in one week in the town in 1971 and lovers of Sunderland’s social scene had a raft of options for live entertainment.

Carousel or Club Wetherells - you decide

There was the Carousel Club, Grindon Broadway and Manhattan. There was the Top Rank Suite, La Strada, and Club Wetherells.

The Top Rank in 1971.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one week alone, Wearside welcomed ventriloquist act Ray Alan and Lord Charles to the Top Rank Suite; Tony Mercer (from The George Mitchell Glee Club) and comedian Bobby Pattinson to the Empire.

Read More Nine Sunderland pubs and clubs as we loved them in 1983 - from Barbary Coast to the Blandford

Fans favourite Frank Carson in town

Radio 1 and 2 favourites The Onyx were at Grindon Broadway; and comedian Frank Carson was telling them his famed jokes at La Strada.

Frank Carson at Greenwoods in Sunderland in 2011.He was in town 40 years earlier with his comedy routine at La Strada.

But if it was just a chance to do your own thing, you could learn ballroom dancing at the Mattie Dorn Dance Studios in Stockton Road.

Monday nights were 'drink, dance and dine’ nights at Annabels. You could lap up the music of DJ Simon Ramaclees at Laird Disco.Or how about a trip to the cinema? The choices were huge.

There was the Odeon where the film of the day was Hello Dolly! starring Barbra Streisand, or Ben Hur at the ABC.