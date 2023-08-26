News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's nightlife in 1971, and what was on at the Carousel Club, Grindon Broadway, Manhattan, Top Rank Suite, La Strada, and Club Wetherells.

All this in one Sunderland weekend

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

What a choice of nights out in Sunderland.

It all happened in one week in the town in 1971 and lovers of Sunderland’s social scene had a raft of options for live entertainment.

Carousel or Club Wetherells - you decide

There was the Carousel Club, Grindon Broadway and Manhattan. There was the Top Rank Suite, La Strada, and Club Wetherells.

The Top Rank in 1971.The Top Rank in 1971.
In one week alone, Wearside welcomed ventriloquist act Ray Alan and Lord Charles to the Top Rank Suite; Tony Mercer (from The George Mitchell Glee Club) and comedian Bobby Pattinson to the Empire.

Fans favourite Frank Carson in town

Radio 1 and 2 favourites The Onyx were at Grindon Broadway; and comedian Frank Carson was telling them his famed jokes at La Strada.

Frank Carson at Greenwoods in Sunderland in 2011.He was in town 40 years earlier with his comedy routine at La Strada.Frank Carson at Greenwoods in Sunderland in 2011.He was in town 40 years earlier with his comedy routine at La Strada.
Frank Carson at Greenwoods in Sunderland in 2011.He was in town 40 years earlier with his comedy routine at La Strada.

But if it was just a chance to do your own thing, you could learn ballroom dancing at the Mattie Dorn Dance Studios in Stockton Road.

Monday nights were 'drink, dance and dine’ nights at Annabels. You could lap up the music of DJ Simon Ramaclees at Laird Disco.Or how about a trip to the cinema? The choices were huge.

There was the Odeon where the film of the day was Hello Dolly! starring Barbra Streisand, or Ben Hur at the ABC.

Which would you have chosen. Email [email protected] to tell us more.

