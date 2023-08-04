Join us at Genevieves, Black Cat Club and The Vestry

Get your dancing shoes on. We're travelling back in time to Sunderland nights out in 1975.

And what a choice you had. The Black Cat Club had the hit band Brotherhood of Man on the bill.

It was 25 pence to get in to The Vestry and that included a meal!

DJ Derry Kaye was blasting out some funky soul at Genevieve's and Roy Walker was raising laughs at Westlea Social Club.

All this and more is waiting for you. Dive in and enjoy the retro night out.

Plenty on the bill in Sunderland in 1975.

'Get out and get under the spell of Genevieve' said the advert in 1975.

La Strada: The Fawcett Street venue had cabaret entertainment in the early evenings and at midnight.

Free entry up until 10.30pm and members got in free all night at Zhivago.

