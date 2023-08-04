Nine nights out in Sunderland in 1975, including at The Vestry, Black Cat Club and Genevieve's
Get your dancing shoes on. We're travelling back in time to Sunderland nights out in 1975.
And what a choice you had. The Black Cat Club had the hit band Brotherhood of Man on the bill.
It was 25 pence to get in to The Vestry and that included a meal!
DJ Derry Kaye was blasting out some funky soul at Genevieve's and Roy Walker was raising laughs at Westlea Social Club.
All this and more is waiting for you. Dive in and enjoy the retro night out.
