17 of the best acts you ever saw on a Sunderland club stage, as chosen by you

We asked followers of the Wearside Echoes Facebook page ‘who was the best act you ever saw on a Sunderland club stage?’

More than 150 of you commented and came up with a huge list of stars you have seen on Wearside.

Your choices for the best of the Sunderland stage acts.

Lots of you said John Miles, including Lynn Hartley, David Liddle, and Gary Pearn who saw the John Miles band at Castletown Club and said the evening was ‘class’.

Who saw Rod Stewart perform in Sunderland? If you did, chances are you were at the same gig as Janet Boyce who saw him at Tiffs.

Bobby Thompson at the opening of the new Top Rank Bingo and Social Club in 1983.

Just as big a draw was Tom Jones. He was on at Wetherells when Elsie Drillingcourt went to see him. Elsie said: “He wouldn't leave until he had signed autographs for everyone who wanted one.”

Bernard Joseph Gordon was in the audience too and said: “He was brilliant.”

Other headlinersat Wetherells included Del Shannon while Catherine Meddes said: “I worked as a waitress in Wetherell's in 1967. Saw loads of great artists.”

Big Picture was a hit at the Boilermakers Club, said John Graham.

Singer Frankie Vaughan signing his autograph for two young admirers in the Seaburn Hotel in 1970.

Farringdon Club had great names on their bills including The Real Thing, according to Linda Podd Mackel, and Gerry and the Pacemakers, said Rose Wharton.

You lot love a good night out. You’ve also seen Pink Floyd, the Rolling Stones said Linda Johnson, and Toy Dolls at The Old Twenty Nine, said Steve Smith.

John Phillips saw Frankie Vaughan at La Strada, Jethro Tull at The Bay, and John Miles at the Black Cat Club.

On the bill at Wetherells.

Led Zeppelin at the Locarno stuck in the memory of George Foster and Engelbert Humperdinck went down a storm at Ford and Hylton Lane Club in 1966, said Joe Cliff.

Which was your favourite club act? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]lworld.com