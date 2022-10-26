17 of the best acts you ever saw on a Sunderland club stage, as chosen by you
From Tom Jones to Bobby Thompson and Rod Stewart to the Rolling Stones – they have one big Wearside connection.
They all played on a Sunderland club or nightclub stage and you loved them.
We asked followers of the Wearside Echoes Facebook page ‘who was the best act you ever saw on a Sunderland club stage?’
More than 150 of you commented and came up with a huge list of stars you have seen on Wearside.
Lots of you said John Miles, including Lynn Hartley, David Liddle, and Gary Pearn who saw the John Miles band at Castletown Club and said the evening was ‘class’.
He might have been known as the Little Waster but Bobby Thompson was a stage act you never forgot. Lee Lancaster, Kevin Moss and Alf Redford were all fans. David Ford saw him at the Bay Hotel.
Who saw Rod Stewart perform in Sunderland? If you did, chances are you were at the same gig as Janet Boyce who saw him at Tiffs.
Just as big a draw was Tom Jones. He was on at Wetherells when Elsie Drillingcourt went to see him. Elsie said: “He wouldn't leave until he had signed autographs for everyone who wanted one.”
Bernard Joseph Gordon was in the audience too and said: “He was brilliant.”
Other headlinersat Wetherells included Del Shannon while Catherine Meddes said: “I worked as a waitress in Wetherell's in 1967. Saw loads of great artists.”
Big Picture was a hit at the Boilermakers Club, said John Graham.
Farringdon Club had great names on their bills including The Real Thing, according to Linda Podd Mackel, and Gerry and the Pacemakers, said Rose Wharton.
You lot love a good night out. You’ve also seen Pink Floyd, the Rolling Stones said Linda Johnson, and Toy Dolls at The Old Twenty Nine, said Steve Smith.
John Phillips saw Frankie Vaughan at La Strada, Jethro Tull at The Bay, and John Miles at the Black Cat Club.
Led Zeppelin at the Locarno stuck in the memory of George Foster and Engelbert Humperdinck went down a storm at Ford and Hylton Lane Club in 1966, said Joe Cliff.
