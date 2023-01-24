Nine Sunderland and County Durham jazz bands in retro action as we celebrate National Kazoo Day

It’s time to blow your own trumpet across Sunderland and East Durham.

National Kazoo Day is on the way. Okay, so it's an American celebration but we think you’ve got plenty to shout about closer to home.

There have been so many jazz bands of note in our area and here are some that we found in the Sunderland Echo archives.

There’s the Ryhope All Stars, Pennywell Toreadors, Washington Greys and the Boldon Colliery Highlanders.

So let’s celebrate the USA’s National Kazoo Day on January 28 by singing up about our own local stars.

Wonderful in Washington Washington Greys were pictured at Washington Old Hall in 1975.

Memories from 1979 In perfect rhythm as they march on parade at Houghton Feast in 1979.

Retro in Ryhope Ready to perform at the Ryhope Community Association Carnival in 1995.

Pictured in Thorney Close Julie Robson, Alison Ramshaw and Gillian Mountain, members of Boldon Colliery Highlanders jazz band, were pictured rehearsing before the Thorney Close Carnival, in 1975.