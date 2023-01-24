Nine Sunderland and County Durham jazz bands in retro action as we celebrate National Kazoo Day
It’s time to blow your own trumpet across Sunderland and East Durham.
National Kazoo Day is on the way. Okay, so it's an American celebration but we think you’ve got plenty to shout about closer to home.
There have been so many jazz bands of note in our area and here are some that we found in the Sunderland Echo archives.
There’s the Ryhope All Stars, Pennywell Toreadors, Washington Greys and the Boldon Colliery Highlanders.
So let’s celebrate the USA’s National Kazoo Day on January 28 by singing up about our own local stars.
