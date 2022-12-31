News you can trust since 1873
Gold! It's a round-up of classic 1983 Sunderland scenes but how many do you remember?
Nine Sunderland pubs and clubs as we loved them in 1983 - from Barbary Coast to the Blandford

Did you love a New Year’s Eve boogie to Buck’s Fizz at Barbary Coast or a night with friends and a dance to Altered Images at Annabels?

By Chris Cordner
5 minutes ago
Updated 31st Dec 2022, 7:33pm

That probably makes you an 80s reveller who will have memories of these Sunderland favourites from 40 years ago. Yes! 40 years ago.

Where has the time gone. More importantly, let’s celebrate the era of shoulder pads, leg warmers and plenty of neon.

It’s the era of Top Rank, Sirocco and much more besides. Get your shell suit on and get back to the 80s.

1. Barbary Coast

A December 1983 view of this favourite. How many nights did you spend there back in the day?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. At the Mowbray bar

The Mowbray Park Hotel in February 1983 . Does it bring back memories for you?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Happy times at Annabels

A fund-raising evening at Annabel's nightclub, Sunderland, for Sunderland Association Fighting Cancer. It included an attempt at a record for the most people on a bed at the same time.

Photo: se

4. Sporting times at the Blandford

These regulars were holding a sports marathon at the Blandford in August 1983. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

