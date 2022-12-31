Nine Sunderland pubs and clubs as we loved them in 1983 - from Barbary Coast to the Blandford
Did you love a New Year’s Eve boogie to Buck’s Fizz at Barbary Coast or a night with friends and a dance to Altered Images at Annabels?
That probably makes you an 80s reveller who will have memories of these Sunderland favourites from 40 years ago. Yes! 40 years ago.
Where has the time gone. More importantly, let’s celebrate the era of shoulder pads, leg warmers and plenty of neon.
It’s the era of Top Rank, Sirocco and much more besides. Get your shell suit on and get back to the 80s.
Page 1 of 3