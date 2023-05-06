13 pictures of Sunderland in 1982 - how the city looked in the days of The Human League

The Human League, Joan Jett and Chicago were riding high in the charts but what was happening back in Sunderland in 1982?

All this was! But do you remember these events from 38 years ago on Wearside?

Can you remember these new phone kiosks in Pennywell or the ghost watch at the Top Rank bingo club?

How about the all-night disco at Sunderland Polytechnic or Silksworth Colliery Band pictured in their splendid uniforms?

We have all this and more in a feature on the area in 1982.

How many of these scenes do you remember? Take a look and tell us more.

1 . Dancing all night at Sunderland Polytechnic Students at Sunderland Polytechnic took part in a 24 hours non stop charity disco 38 years ago. Were you involved in the mega dance effort? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Shark on the menu Shark steaks at Fine Fare, Southwick with Susan Hossack and Betty Crompton preparing the display. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Silksworth's musical stars Silksworth Colliery Band Brass Band in October 1982. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4 . Ryhope Over-60s Club on a day out Ryhope Over 60 Club pictured before setting off on their annual outing, which took them to the Border Country. Almost 100 members went on the trip, which set off from the Community Centre in Ryhope. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

