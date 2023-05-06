13 pictures of Sunderland in 1982 - how the city looked in the days of The Human League
The Human League, Joan Jett and Chicago were riding high in the charts but what was happening back in Sunderland in 1982?
By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Oct 2020, 06:00 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 16:44 BST
All this was! But do you remember these events from 38 years ago on Wearside?
Can you remember these new phone kiosks in Pennywell or the ghost watch at the Top Rank bingo club?
How about the all-night disco at Sunderland Polytechnic or Silksworth Colliery Band pictured in their splendid uniforms?
We have all this and more in a feature on the area in 1982.
How many of these scenes do you remember? Take a look and tell us more.
