11 memories of St Anthony's from the Sunderland Echo archives. Why not share your own.
11 archive photos from Sunderland's St Anthony's Academy, the school praised for being 'caring and welcoming'

Join us in a tribute to St Anthony’s Girls Catholic Academy – the school with a welcoming outlook.

By Chris Cordner
14 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 4:43pm

Ofsted inspectors had plenty of positives to say about the school in its latest report.

We have got loads of great reminders of the academy and its events of the past, from a suffragette march in 2013 to a junior cooking competition in 2007.

Pupils went skiing in and made their own weather station in

Find out more and have a browse through our Sunderland Echo archive collection.

Alex Cook, Alex Waters and Alex Carty show off the weather station which won them a first prize at the Crest Technology Project Awards 17 years ago.

1. Monitoring the weather in 2006

Alex Cook, Alex Waters and Alex Carty show off the weather station which won them a first prize at the Crest Technology Project Awards 17 years ago.

These students were having fun on the ski slopes at Silksworth in 2006.

2. Heading for the slopes

These students were having fun on the ski slopes at Silksworth in 2006.

Pupils from St Anthony's took part in a suffragette march through Sunderland 10 years ago.

3. Marching back to 2013

Pupils from St Anthony's took part in a suffragette march through Sunderland 10 years ago.

A visit to the Discovery Museum in Newcastle 20 years ago for these students who watched as their cars sped along a track.

4. Speeding back to 2003

A visit to the Discovery Museum in Newcastle 20 years ago for these students who watched as their cars sped along a track.

