Inspectors praised the “strong relationships” established between pupils and staff who “have their best interests at heart” and commended the ethos of religious values which run through the school.

Lead inspector Eleanor Belfield said: “Leaders have ensured the mercy ethos of this Catholic school is an important aspect of this caring and welcoming school. The uniqueness of every pupil is celebrated and nurtured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a calm and harmonious school where pupils receive a good quality of education and are increasingly well-prepared for their next steps.”

Inspectors also spoke at length with students who said they’re “well-supported” and feel “safe and looked after by caring adults”. Pupils said they’re “proud” of the role the school plays in the wider community with the report highlighting the role of older children as transition buddies and peer mentors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors also praised the behaviour of pupils which was “highly respectful to staff and each other”.

Ms Belfield was also fulsome in her praise of the school’s Sixth Form provision and support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy executive headteacher Fran Craik.

She said: “Students in the Sixth Form value the expertise of their teachers who are skilled at bringing subjects to life. This raises pupils’ aspirations with many excited for their next steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils with SEND access the same ambitious curriculum and teachers plan effective sequences of teaching that all pupils can access.”

Inspectors also commended the school’s focus on literacy with “plentiful” opportunities for pupils to learn and use subject-specific language and younger children’s reading abilities “swiftly identified”.

After being informed of the judgement, executive headteacher Fran Craik said: “I’m delighted on behalf of the whole school community that this report reflects our school so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We aspire for every girl to be the best version of herself and provide a caring, warm and ambitious environment for all our students to flourish.

“St Anthony's has a long tradition of providing excellence in all girls’ education in Sunderland, one which we are all very proud to continue.”