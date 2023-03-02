20 pictures of children enjoying World Book Day at Sunderland schools, with Gangster Granny, Willy Wonka and Paddington Bear just some of the characters caught on camera
Pupils across the city’s schools have been bringing their favourite stories to life, celebrating World Book Day dressed as a range of colourful characters from some of the best selling books of all time from authors including Roald Dahl and David Walliams.
Traditional uniforms were replaced by extravagant costumes transforming school corridors into a literary world of imagination including much loved characters such as Willy Wonka, Matilda, Gangster Granny, Paddington Bear and Harry Potter.
Thornhill Academy enjoyed a visit from local author Anne Twine, while pupils at Hasting Hill Academy used potatoes to create characters from their favourite story books.
Check-out the following 20 fantastic, fun photographs capturing World Book Day in our city’s schools.