Children at schools across the city have been celebrating World Book Day.

20 pictures of children enjoying World Book Day at Sunderland schools, with Gangster Granny, Willy Wonka and Paddington Bear just some of the characters caught on camera

Pupils across the city’s schools have been bringing their favourite stories to life, celebrating World Book Day dressed as a range of colourful characters from some of the best selling books of all time from authors including Roald Dahl and David Walliams.

By Neil Fatkin
4 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 5:45pm

Traditional uniforms were replaced by extravagant costumes transforming school corridors into a literary world of imagination including much loved characters such as Willy Wonka, Matilda, Gangster Granny, Paddington Bear and Harry Potter.

Thornhill Academy enjoyed a visit from local author Anne Twine, while pupils at Hasting Hill Academy used potatoes to create characters from their favourite story books.

Check-out the following 20 fantastic, fun photographs capturing World Book Day in our city’s schools.

1. Double take

Burnside Academy twins Ollie and Mason Candlish, both seven, as Thing 1 and Thing 2.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. A long way from Peru

Ryhope Infant School pupil Teddy Pinchen, 5, dressed as Paddington Bear.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Potter Power

Ryhope Infant School pupils Leila Wisbeck, 7, Francis Dodsworth, 5 and Anna Irving-Mitchinson, 5, dressed as Harry Potter and Hermione Granger.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. A world of wonder.

Fatfield Academy Inspires deputy headteacher Nicky Dowdle dressed as Alice from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

Photo: Stu Norton

