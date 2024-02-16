News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures from Sunderland Morrisons stores, featuring staff, customers and charity collectors over the years

Three stores, nine photos, lots of memories

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:19 GMT

It's time to put another Sunderland workplace under the retro Echo spotlight.

We've brought you Binns, Greggs, Joplings and many more in the past.

Now it's the turn of Morrisons with a focus on its Castletown, Doxford Park and Seaburn branches.

Join us as we checkout scenes from 2008 to 2016.

A sample of the many Morrisons photos in the Echo archives. Have a browse for yourself.

1. Checkout these scenes

Jim and Jean Forster from Fulwell were sampling the fish on offer at the Seaburn store in 2008. Watching them was the manager of the fish bar Ian Oxnand and in-store demonstrator Maureen Harrison.

2. Focusing on fish

Christine Stephenson (right) was packing shopping bags for customers in aid of the Donna Claire Venture in 2008. The event took place at Morrison's in Seaburn

3. Collecting for charity

Disgruntled staff at Morrisons supermarket, Seaburn, who were angry at bus cuts in 2008. Here are Sue Redmayne, Val Musgrove, Ann Gourley, Colin Maguire and Lee Carruthers.

4. Speaking up in Seaburn

