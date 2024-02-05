Sunderland's darkest days of starvation and begging, and the heroes who stepped in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland tale of tragedy, suffering and heroism has been recorded by a town society.

The scale of suffering in depression-hit Wearside of 1884, as well as the heroes who stepped in to help, has been expertly detailed by historian Philip Curtis.

Historian Philip Curtis from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

His story is one of the articles in the Sunderland Antiquarian Society's newsletter for January/February.

More than 10,000 families were struggling to cope after huge cutbacks in Sunderland's shipbuilding industry as well as other sectors.

Things got so hard that winter, that families pawned everything they had including furniture, clothes, and bedding.

Begging and some were left to die

The Sunderland Daily Echo sent a specialist to investigate how families were coping.

His findings made up a series of three articles called Distress in Sunderland.

The reporter found children being sent out to beg. In one house, a 78 year old woman lay dying in an attic with no furniture.

An excerpt from a Sunderland Echo report at the time.

In another, a woman and child had not eaten for days.

One Sunderland pawnbroker alone took in over 1,500 wedding rings in 1884.

An East End boy in the late 19th century.

Help came through Distress Funds, Relief Committees and the owners of shipbuilding firms.

Shipyard workers still in employment contributed to these groups. Blumer’s workmen; boilermakers, fitters and joiners at Doxford’s and workmen and officials at Priestman’s Castletown yard all gave what they could.

The heroes who helped as best they could

The wife of James Laing - Theresa Laing - did more than anyone.

She took over a building beside her husband's shipyard at Deptford to feed up to 400 hungry children at a time.

Children with no shoes or stockings walked across frozen snow to be fed.

A letter in the Echo at the time said: "Nothing that I have seen before gave me so much distress of mind as the sight of the poor little creatures enduring so much pain, for with every step they took on the frozen snow there escaped from their lips a sob or a cry’.

Life in the East End through the eyes of a late 19th century youngster.

In October 1884, the musical comedy Fun on the Bristol was being staged at the Theatre Royal in Bedford Street.

The American manager of the company, Henry Clay Jarrett, gave out 1,000 loaves of bread to those in distress.

At the end of the distribution Mr Jarrett received a round of cheers from the grateful recipients.

The show at the Theatre Royal where a true act of kindness happened.

A treasure trove in the heart of Sunderland

Sunderland Antiquarian Society who shared the article in its monthly newsletter.

