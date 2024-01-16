'No lives were lost but the Exchange was destroyed'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Echo readers might well remember the year when Sunderland was rocked by an explosion in a telephone exchange.

It happened 50 years ago this year.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society historians Philip Curtis and Ron Lawson, (who was at the scene shortly after the blast), have taken a look back.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bishopwearmouth Telephone Exchange, which stood just across the road from the Barnes roundabout, was completely destroyed by a gas explosion in 1974.

The damage to the scene in 1974.

A spark ignited gas which had filled the building and there was a terrific explosion that could be heard across the town.

The site of the explosion in 1974.

It also rattled the pint glasses in The Barnes. A number of the adjoining properties also suffered damage.

A scene of utter devastation

Thankfully, no lives were lost but the Exchange was completely destroyed. Today the site is a car sales showroom.

Read More The era of the Sunderland houses with one outside toilet and tap for 11 people

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First on the scene in 1974 was fellow Antiquarian Ron Lawson, now 90, who was working in the Exchange's construction department at the time.

Ron Lawson who was one of the first at the scene after the explosion.

He had been on a job at Ryton when he got the call to get over to Sunderland.

He arrived at the scene late at night to find a scene of devastation.

A hole in the roof of a building over the road

Workers at the scene in 1974 with Ron Lawson, centre.

"The area around it had been pretty badly hit. There was a bungalow on the other side of the road with a big hole in the roof."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was nothing much we could do with what was left of the exchange." For the next 6 weeks, Ron worked 13-hour days 'with lots of overtime' to transfer the whole operation to the East Herrington phone exchange."

Ron Lawson, bottom centre, with fellow workers at the scene.

Mobile exchanges were brought in caravans from Birmingham and one of Ron's jobs was to watch for them coming in to Sunderland off the A19.

Sterling work from Ron and the team

"I had to come up to the Board Inn and watch out the window for them."

The painstaking job involved transferring transcribers over to a new exchange, starting with the emergency services and then visitors and private subscribers.

Damage was also caused to other properties in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ron and his team did such a good job, they were treated to a meal and drinks in the Seaburn Hotel after the project was completed.

Philip's article about the explosion is included in the latest newsletter from Sunderland Antiquarian Society. Our thanks go to Philip, Ron and the Antiquarian Society.

A treasure trove of information

You can also find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]