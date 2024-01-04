Sunderland children pictured with the FA Cup in 1974
50p a go at Roker Park and what a moment it was
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was a fantastically proud moment for hundreds of Sunderland fans and it happened 50 years ago.
SAFC supporters got their chance to have their photos taken while they held the FA Cup at Roker Park.
The chance came just months after giant killers Sunderland toppled Leeds in the FA Cup Final.
The Cup was bigger than some of the children
It happened in February 1974 and it was the biggest day in their lives for many younger supporters, despite some of the tiniest youngsters being dwarfed by a cup as big as themselves.
It cost 50 pence for “instant” colour photograph and Sunderland were thought to have been the first cup holders to do it.
'The fans deserve this chance'
“The fans deserve this chance, ” said Duncan Gibson, Sunderland AFC development manager at the time.
“As far as we know this kind of thing hasn’t been done before by previous cup holders.
“The cup goes back on March 4 and we thought it would be a nice gesture to let people have a photograph holding the cup.”
Tell us if you were one of the fans who got that treasured photo with the Cup. Let's see if we can put together a gallery of fans from that special time 50 years ago.
Email your memories and photos to [email protected]