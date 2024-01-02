Fans queued from 1pm for the evening kick-off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Sunderland's most dramatic FA Cup games still lives in the memories of fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 6th round game ended all square at 2-2 after Manchester's Ashington-born Bobby Charlton scored a late – and according to some reporters – undeserved equaliser.

Read More The bullet header against Chelsea in 1992 which lives on in Sunderland FA Cup history

The tie went to a second replay in Huddersfield which United won 5-1.

Unable to move for an hour

Today, we share the recollections of fans who remember the clamour to get in the ground and the chaotic scenes as they came out.

Bill Pringle drove to the game in his Morris 1000.

Mounted police outside Roker Park in 1964.

He told the Echo that, after parking in a street, he walked to the Fulwell End.

But soon he found his path to be 'barred by 1000s of fans'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were forced forward by 1000 behind and we were pushed, unable to move for an hour or so.

Fans queued from early afternoon for the evening kick-off

"Eventually a turn stile was within reach and were pushed through."

By that time, the second half was already underway 'so we watched with bated breath and saw Charlton equalise.

Emergency services inside Roker Park on the night of the 6th round tie in 1964.

"I went to my mothers in Kibblesworth and back to London next day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Finlayson, now 77, queued from 1pm to get into the ground. "I went with friends on the train from Bedlington Station.

Pillars had been knocked down

"It was a great game. We had to leave to get the last train to Bedlington from Newcastle when the score was 2-1 to Sunderland.

"When we arrived at Newcastle station it was 2-2 on a billboard."

John remembered the scene which faced fans as they came out of Roker Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was shoes and items of clothing lying all over the ground."

Brick pillars had been knocked down and gates from when fans had tried to force their way in.

"We were packed like sardines packed in a tin."

Police and ambulance crews tend to the injured outside the ground.

Sunderland should have won the game, he said, but John said it was 'a game I will never forget."

The fan who was carried into and out of Roker Park

Ron Winn told the Echo he was a teenager at the time and went to the game with his friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ron said: "I was 14. At assembly that morning the headmaster gave a pep talk around attending the game.

"We all thought it would be a large crowd, never expected the crush we faced.

"I was separated from my friends and did not see them again until the following day.

"We could not get tickets for the Roker End and ended up in the Fulwell End with all the away fans."

Fans watched the game from any vantage point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Slaughter said he was carried into the Fulwell End, and was carried back out at the end without his feet ever touching the floor.

"I was sat on top of the rails in the Fulwell End watching brilliant players who were hard as nails.

"Then at the end I got carried out of the ground again with my feet not touching the ground and saw the gates had been knocked down."