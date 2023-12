Miners Strike, Nissan arrives, Billy Graham speaks - all in this year

What a year. It might possibly be the most eventful in Wearside history.

We're talking about 1984 and the year when Nissan chose Sunderland to built a giant car factory.

It's the year when the Miners Strike took the headlines and SAFC had a new manager.

Billy Graham drew the crowds to Roker Park and firefighters did wonderful work in saving St Peter's Church in a fire.

That's just for starters. Have a look.

A year of real highs and lows One of the most eventful years in Sunderland's history.

A giant on the way Top officials of the Nissan company examine the site at Sunderland Airport shortly before the announcement of the decision to come to Wearside in March 1984.

Len's warm welcome Former SAFC player Len Ashurst was announced as the club's new manager in March 1984.

Drama at St Peter's St Peter's Church in March 1984 when a fire broke out. Parishioners later spoke of their 'deep gratitude' to the firefighters who saved it.