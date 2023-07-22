News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures from Sunderland's Nissan plant over the years, from staff to awards

Its had a giant impact on Wearside: 9 retro photos of Nissan making a difference

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 21:37 BST

Up to 9,000 new jobs could be created in a massive boost for the UK car industry.

The Tata gigafactory announcement - of a £4billion investment in an electric car battery factory - is said to be the biggest UK news for the industry since Nissan came to Wearside.

Let's look back at Nissan's own huge impact over the years in nine retro Sunderland Echo photos.

Nissan over the years. Perhaps you can spot yourself or a workmate.

Nissan officials accompanied by members of the negotiating team examine the site at Sunderland Airport shortly before the announcement of the decision to come to Wearside.

A 1984 scene showing Mayor of Sunderland, Coun George Elliott carrying out the sod-cutting ceremony at the Nissan site.

The first of the Nissan supervisors started work in 1985. Here they are with maintenance supervisor George Mackey, holding the "Daruma" doll.

