Up to 9,000 new jobs could be created in a massive boost for the UK car industry.
The Tata gigafactory announcement - of a £4billion investment in an electric car battery factory - is said to be the biggest UK news for the industry since Nissan came to Wearside.
Nissan over the years. Perhaps you can spot yourself or a workmate.
Nissan officials accompanied by members of the negotiating team examine the site at Sunderland Airport shortly before the announcement of the decision to come to Wearside.
A 1984 scene showing Mayor of Sunderland, Coun George Elliott carrying out the sod-cutting ceremony at the Nissan site.
The first of the Nissan supervisors started work in 1985.
Here they are with maintenance supervisor George Mackey, holding the "Daruma" doll.