The firm’s apprenticeship scheme has 140 positions available in areas including manufacturing, maintenance, business administration and engineering.

Today’s announcement comes in the month the plant welcomes the 75,000th child to take part in events organised by its Nissan Skills Foundation event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apprenticeships Minister Rob Halfon was on Wearside to kick off National Apprenticeship Week yesterday, Monday, February 6, and visited the plant to meet some of Nissan’s part and present apprentices.

Skills minister Robert Halfon with apprentices Ian Kirby, Lilly Turner and Ross Merryweather and Nissan HR Director Michael Jude

Ladder of opportunity

“Nissan have provided a ladder of opportunity to over 2,000 apprentices in the region so far,” he said.

“It is really pleasing to see the company back that up with this commitment to future talent.

“Apprenticeships don’t just give businesses the skills they need, they also drive forward social mobility and the government’s plans to build a skills and apprenticeships nation.”

Apprentices Ian Kirby, Lilly Turner and Ross Merryweather

Ian Kirby, 28, has just completed a five-year apprenticeship, having been inspired to join Nissan during a visit to the Skills Foundation in his previous role as a teacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just liked the look of the place, I liked the look of the jobs we were teaching the kids about,” he said.

“My apprenticeship was vital – I would not have been able to do my new job without it.”

Ross Merryweather is undertaking a degree apprenticeship, which sees him spend one day a week at Sunderland University and four on the shopfloor: “It’s great, I am really enjoying it,” said Ross, 23.

Robert Halfon visits apprentices at Nissan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are lots of challenges and lots of things to learn.”

‘I have learned so much’

Lily Turner is in the fourth year of an apprenticeship as a maintenance technician: “I have learned so much,” she said.

"I had no hands-on experience at all and what I have learned has been incredible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skills Minister Robert Halfon at Nissan

HR director Michael Jude said there was a wide range of jobs available: “We have posts in production and maintenance, such as mechanics and panel beaters, but we also have business apprenticeships in the office.”

The Skills Foundation has a dedicated team based at Nissan Sunderland Plant. Teachers can get more information by contacting Jess Corrigan via email at [email protected] or on 415 2035.