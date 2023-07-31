News you can trust since 1873
Nine Sunderland squad pictures from the past, featuring Shack, Cloughie, and Monty photo gallery

Nine team pictures of the Black Cats with plenty of stars to spot

By Chris Cordner
Published 31st Jul 2023, 09:49 BST

It's the day they lined up for the annual team photo.

Old faces, new signings. They all feature in these 9 Sunderland squad line-ups in years gone by.

We've got legends such as Len Shackleton, Charlie Hurley, Jim Montgomery and even Brian Clough appearing to smoke a pipe on the team picture!

Have a browse and see if your favourite player is pictured in these Echo archive images.

Shack at the front. Back from left: George Gray (trainer), Tommy Reynolds, Jack Stelling, Johnny Mapson, Willie Watson, Arthur Hudgell, Arthur Wright, Bill Murray (manager). Front: - Len Duns, Jackie Robinson, Fred Hall, Ron Turnbull, Len Shackleton.

Cloughie smoking a pipe! Back row: Tom Mitchinson, Dave Elliott, Mel Slack, Billy Richardson, Jimmy Montgomery, Dickie Rooks, Brian Usher, Norman Clarke, John O'Hare. Middle row: Jack Jones, Ken Middlemiss, Bill Scott, Colin Nelson, Andy Kerr, Willie McPheat, Cecil Irwin, Charlie Hurley, Jim McNab, Jimmy Davison, Brian Clough (with pipe), Len Ashurst, John Watters, Arthur Wright. Front row: George Herd, George Mulhall, Johnny Crossan, Alan Brown (Manager), Stan Anderson, Dominic Sharkey, Ambrose Fogarty, Martin Harvey.

Famous faces. Front row left to right : Martin Harvey, George Kinnell, George Mulhall, John O Hare, John Parke, George Herd and Neil Martin. Second row: Brian Heslop, Colin Suggett, Allan Gauden, Billy Hughes, Jimmy Shoulder, Cecil Irwin and Charlie Hurley. Back row: Jim Montgomery, Len Ashurst, Colin Todd, Jim Baxter, Bobby Kerr, Derek Forster.

