2. Shack at the front. Back from left: George Gray (trainer), Tommy Reynolds, Jack Stelling, Johnny Mapson, Willie Watson, Arthur Hudgell, Arthur Wright, Bill Murray (manager). Front: - Len Duns, Jackie Robinson, Fred Hall, Ron Turnbull, Len Shackleton.
3. Cloughie smoking a pipe! Back row: Tom Mitchinson, Dave Elliott, Mel Slack, Billy Richardson, Jimmy Montgomery, Dickie Rooks, Brian Usher, Norman Clarke, John O'Hare. Middle row: Jack Jones, Ken Middlemiss, Bill Scott, Colin Nelson, Andy Kerr, Willie McPheat, Cecil Irwin, Charlie Hurley, Jim McNab, Jimmy Davison, Brian Clough (with pipe), Len Ashurst, John Watters, Arthur Wright. Front row: George Herd, George Mulhall, Johnny Crossan, Alan Brown (Manager), Stan Anderson, Dominic Sharkey, Ambrose Fogarty, Martin Harvey.
4. Famous faces. Front row left to right : Martin Harvey, George Kinnell, George Mulhall, John O Hare, John Parke, George Herd and Neil Martin. Second row: Brian Heslop, Colin Suggett, Allan Gauden, Billy Hughes, Jimmy Shoulder, Cecil Irwin and Charlie Hurley. Back row: Jim Montgomery, Len Ashurst, Colin Todd, Jim Baxter, Bobby Kerr, Derek Forster.
