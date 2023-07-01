What SAFC pre-season training look like for Len Shackleton, Brian Clough, and Dennis Tueart
Four new signings! And plenty of talent already in the Sunderland squad as it prepares for a new season.
But what did pre-season training look like for SAFC stars of the past?
We found photos of Len Shackleton, George Herd, Brian Clough, Dave Watson, Sam Allardyce and Steed Malbranque being put through their paces.
Have a look at some Roker legends returning from their Summer break in style.
