News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

What SAFC pre-season training look like for Len Shackleton, Brian Clough, and Dennis Tueart

SAFC legends in pre-season training: Archive photos of Cloughie, Shack, Halom, Tueart

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Jul 2023, 04:39 BST

Four new signings! And plenty of talent already in the Sunderland squad as it prepares for a new season.

But what did pre-season training look like for SAFC stars of the past?

We found photos of Len Shackleton, George Herd, Brian Clough, Dave Watson, Sam Allardyce and Steed Malbranque being put through their paces.

Have a look at some Roker legends returning from their Summer break in style.

Pre-season beckoned for all of these SAFC stars in years gone by.

1. Pre-season beckoned for all of these SAFC stars in years gone by.

Pre-season beckoned for all of these SAFC stars in years gone by.

Photo Sales
Len Shackleton gets in some training in this undated photo.

2. Len Shackleton gets in some training in this undated photo.

Len Shackleton gets in some training in this undated photo.

Photo Sales
George Herd and Brian Clough have fun in training in the 1960s.

3. George Herd and Brian Clough have fun in training in the 1960s.

George Herd and Brian Clough have fun in training in the 1960s.

Photo Sales
Limbering up in this July 1967 pre-season training photo. Recognise anyone?

4. Limbering up in this July 1967 pre-season training photo. Recognise anyone?

Limbering up in this July 1967 pre-season training photo. Recognise anyone?

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SAFCBrian CloughSam Allardyce