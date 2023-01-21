News you can trust since 1873
This young Sunderland fan shows his support during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on April 20, 2013.

25 cracking retro pictures of Sunderland fans backing the boys down the years - picture gallery

We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you these brilliant pictures of Sunderland’s awesome fans cheering on the lads down the years.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

You can check out the Mackems enjoying Wembley ahead of the iconic 1973 FA Cup win over Leeds United.

We’ve got pics from the Carling Cup final defeat to Manchester City in 2014, derby days with Newcastle United and plenty of snaps of supporters enjoying Sunderland’s time in the Premier League.

Get the latest Sunderland news, here.

1. Hull City v Sunderland - 2008

Sunderland fans celebrate victory at Hull City on December 20, 2008.

Photo: Christopher Lee

2. Sunderland v Arsenal - 2013

Young Sunderland fans pose prior to the Premier League match against Arsenal at the Stadium of Light on September 14, 2013.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

3. Crystal Palace v Sunderland - 2013

These two Sunderland fans enjoy their trip to Crystal Palace on August 31, 2013.

Photo: Warren Little:

4. Sunderland v Everton - 2013

A fan for life as this young Sunderland fan shows his support in a match against Everton on April 20, 2013.

Photo: Michael Regan

