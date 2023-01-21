25 cracking retro pictures of Sunderland fans backing the boys down the years - picture gallery
We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you these brilliant pictures of Sunderland’s awesome fans cheering on the lads down the years.
You can check out the Mackems enjoying Wembley ahead of the iconic 1973 FA Cup win over Leeds United.
We’ve got pics from the Carling Cup final defeat to Manchester City in 2014, derby days with Newcastle United and plenty of snaps of supporters enjoying Sunderland’s time in the Premier League.
Get the latest Sunderland news, here.
Page 1 of 7