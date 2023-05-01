Len Shackleton was still playing for Sunderland the last time we crowned a monarch.
Trams were still being used in the town centre and the familiar sound of shift buzzers could be heard at Doxfords.
It was a very different world in 1953 – the year of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth ll – and here are 11 Wearside reminders.
1. Retro at Roker Park
Five internationals looking dapper at Roker Park: Ray Daniel, Trevor Ford, Jimmy Cowan, Billy Elliott and Len Shackleton. Photo: se
2. Buzzer's gone
The buzzers sounded the start and end of every working day - and every lunch hour - and could be heard over a wide area of the town from Doxfords. Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. A busy Bank Holiday
August Bank Holiday makers at Seaburn - but the bad weather meant it was a day for overcoats. Photo: SE
4. Busy at Mackies Corner
A March 1953 photo showing congestion in the town centre. Photo: Sunderland Echo