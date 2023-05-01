News you can trust since 1873
How life in Sunderland looked 70 years ago.

Life in Sunderland in 1953, with 11 pictures showing how Wearside looked at the time of the last coronation

Len Shackleton was still playing for Sunderland the last time we crowned a monarch.

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st May 2023, 04:55 BST

Trams were still being used in the town centre and the familiar sound of shift buzzers could be heard at Doxfords.

It was a very different world in 1953 – the year of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth ll – and here are 11 Wearside reminders.

Five internationals looking dapper at Roker Park: Ray Daniel, Trevor Ford, Jimmy Cowan, Billy Elliott and Len Shackleton.

1. Retro at Roker Park

Five internationals looking dapper at Roker Park: Ray Daniel, Trevor Ford, Jimmy Cowan, Billy Elliott and Len Shackleton. Photo: se

The buzzers sounded the start and end of every working day - and every lunch hour - and could be heard over a wide area of the town from Doxfords.

2. Buzzer's gone

The buzzers sounded the start and end of every working day - and every lunch hour - and could be heard over a wide area of the town from Doxfords. Photo: Sunderland Echo

August Bank Holiday makers at Seaburn - but the bad weather meant it was a day for overcoats.

3. A busy Bank Holiday

August Bank Holiday makers at Seaburn - but the bad weather meant it was a day for overcoats. Photo: SE

A March 1953 photo showing congestion in the town centre.

4. Busy at Mackies Corner

A March 1953 photo showing congestion in the town centre. Photo: Sunderland Echo

