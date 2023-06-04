Nine Sunderland stars pictured on the day they signed for SAFC

Signed for SAFC - and what an impact they made

Sunderland have had some famous names on their books over the years.

But who remembers the day they signed for SAFC?

Here’s a reminder of some Black Cats heroes on their very first day on Wearside, from Len Shackleton to Niall Quinn and Ian Porterfield to Craig Gordon.

As the excitement builds to see how SAFC will sign this summer, remind yourself of some of the players who made a difference in the past.

Dave Watson is pictured with the then Sunderland manager Alan Brown, as he signs for the club in 1970.

Niall Quinn signs for Sunderland in 1996, with Peter Reid there to greet him.

A scene from 1956 showing Don Revie, front centre, in the directors box on the day he signed for Sunderland.