The 56-year-old, who spent seven successful years with the Black Cats as a player, was back in the North East for a special talk-in at South Shields FC, along with ex-Newcastle forward Les Ferdinand.

“I don’t think there’s a day that goes by when I’m back in Ireland when somebody comes up to me and talks about it,” said Quinn when reflecting on his time at Sunderland between 1996 and 2002.

“I had a fabulous time here, had seven great years as a family and when things go well on the pitch for you it’s good. Besides that, the friends and relationships I have in this region are just the strongest of all. I was in London, I was in Manchester, I was here.

Niall Quinn and Kevin Phillips. Photo courtesy of Ross Johnston and RJX.MEDIA.

“When I played we had a great team, Newcastle had a great team, Boro had a great team. The whole place was bouncing and it was just a wonderful time.

“I just love coming back up and fair play to the black and whites, they don’t give me too much stick.”

Before signing for Sunderland, Quinn spent seven years at Arsenal before a six-year stint at Manchester City.

Still, it’s his time on Wearside which the former striker remembers most fondly.

“People love their football and it’s more important to them than in other parts of the country,” Quinn added.

“I always say to people, I played in a London derby, I played in a Manchester derby and I played in the Tyne-Wear derby.

“What was extraordinary was the amount of households that were involved in the build-up and everybody talking about it.

“With the greatest respect to Arsenal, Spurs, they are not all talking about the derby for weeks before, but in this place they do and it means so much to them.

“Like the leaders of industry here used to tell me that if you lost the derby, the amount of people that wouldn’t go into work the next day and face their colleagues on the other side of the floor.

“That kind of tells you it’s religion and it was lovely to be a part of it, as a player to be a part of what was collectively the most exciting time for Sunderland.”

When asked to recall his best moment playing for Sunderland, Quinn picked out his winning goal against Newcastle at St James’ Park in 2000, which saw the Black Cats come from behind to win 2-1.

“Oh gosh, I might get into trouble for that,” Quinn replied.

“I think scoring against the Mags in the derby, getting the winner. It was a great cross from Micky Gray and I put one past Shay Given.

